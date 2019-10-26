Nkana Water Ponders Sinking 10 Boreholes in Ndeke to Increase Water Supply

Nkana Water and Sewerage Company (NWSC) needs about K 2, 310, 000 to sink 10 boreholes in Ndeke township of Kitwe District.

Company head of Technical Services Derrick Ntonyo said this during a planning meeting between Kitwe City Council and NWSC to discuss short and long term water supply solutions in Ndeke Township.

The planning meeting was as a result of a directive Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kangómbe gave NWSC to sink at least 10 boreholes in Ndeke township of Kitwe so as to improve water supply in the area.

“In the short term NWSC intends to install a sulzer pump by early December, 2019 which will contribute to increased volumes delivered to Ndeke. Additionally, we will embark on unblocking of short stretches of pipes and intensive repair of all leaks in Ndeke,” Chomba said.

He said that in the long term NWSC hopes to resolve the poor water supply in Ndeke Township by expanding the Ndeke Distribution Centre as well as the NWSC treatment plan in order to accommodate increased abstraction volume.

Meanwhile, Kangómbe emphasized that the poor water supply in the township required an urgent response hence the council’s proposal for NWSC to sink the 10 boreholes.