East Minister Accuses HH Of Benefitting $14m From Sale Of Lower Zambezi Park

Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu has accused UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema of having benefited about US$14 million from the sale of Lower Zambezi National Park.

Mr Zulu, who is also Patriotic Front (PF) Malambo Member of Parliament, says it is sad that the fight against corruption has been politicized by disgruntled political players.

Speaking at a PF interactive forum in Lusaka on Sunday, Mr Zulu said Mr Hichilema has been quiet on the happenings in the Lower Zambezi because he is the one who sold it and kept the money in the offshore accounts in Bahamas.

He has challenged the UPND to come out in the open and tell Zambians the role Mr Hichilema played in the sale of Lower Zambezi for mining activities and how much he benefited.

Mr Zulu said the UPND leader was exposed by the Paradise Papers that he had was a Director of a Bermuda company known as AfNat Resources Limited, which bought mining licenses at Zambezi Resource Limited.

He explained that Mr Hichilema’s AfNat Resources was incorporated in 2005 and explored for nickel and other metals in Zambia and other African countries.

Mr Zulu is saddened that the corruption fight has been politicized by certain people and noted that some disgruntled political players had “the guts of politicizing the issue of the mysterious 48 houses by accusing innocent senior government officials when they have nothing to do with those houses”.

He has called on Zambians not to downplay the fight against corruption by not following the right channels in reporting corrupt acts to the appropriate institutions mandated to tackle the vice.

Mr Zulu, who is also PF deputy chairman for Legal Affairs, said while corruption existed in all walks of life, its fight is slowly losing meaning on account of several stakeholders accusing government leaders of perpetrating the vice without proof.

The Minister further said government does not interfere in the operations of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), hence it has allowed the commission to do its work on the 48 houses whose ownership is under question.