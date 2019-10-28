HH Has “Outsmarted” Kambwili, Say UPND Insiders

According to several inside sources from both parties, there remains a high level of distrust among senior members as well as grassroots.

“Things are not good here at all. My group can see very clearly the scheming taking place in UPND, and these boys need to understand that we will protect our president, no matter the costs,” said one NDC member, referring to the party leader, Chishimba Kambwili. “We do not believe they intend to keep their promises, and we will not be taken as fools. They won’t be allowed to disrespect us.”

Others in the UPND say that they are in a position of strength.

“Given the results of negotiations and results of the last several by-elections, we can now see that HH has Kambwili up against a wall, he has outsmarted him,” said one staff member who works in the office of one of Hichilema’s top policy advisors. “Our president has far more experience, broader support, and has a smarter strategy, and the NDC must know their place and get in line behind us.”

The so-called “marriage of convenience” between Hichilema and Kambwili has been troubled from the start.

A mere by-election in Kitwe about three months ago was enough to expose the fragility of the relationship, opening up new disputes which continue to intensify, according to the sources consulted for this article.

In the run-up to the Lubwa ward by-election, a series of events exposed the mistrust that exits between Hichilema and Kambwili.

Their marriage was somewhat a shock and it was always going to crack. Pretenders thought otherwise.

First, it seemed the two had buried the hatchet and would work together on a political alliance that should, in their estimation, oust the ruling Patriotic Front in 2021.

Kambwili even undertook a trip to Southern Province where he offered a cosmetic apology for his tribalistic and blasphemous remarks he made against Tongas.

He had infamously accused Tongas of being stone hearted tribalists that would vote for their own ahead of Jesus Christ.

It’s in doubt if he was forgiven for the apology he tendered years after the remarks. But politics being what it is, Hichilema and Kambwili began collaborating.

And the parliamentary by-election in Roan which Kambwili’s pick Joseph Chisala won appeared to be one that had sealed the love affair. They two were inseparable and on course to redeeming the country from their supporters claimed was bondage from the Patriotic Front.

And Kambwili and Hichilema are strong bedfellows, it seemed. Non-entity political parties joined them on the course. Yet, it was just a matter of time.

The real deal began to crack.

In Roan, UPND agreed to allow Kambwili and his new party to field a candidate. And they pledged to support him as an alliance partner. After all, the seat was held by him. Then came the Katuba by-election.

Kambwili obliged to allow the UPND field a candidate. Yet, a mere ward election proved to be the ice-breaker. It was just a matter of time before the true colors showed that the alliance was a marriage of convenience built on quicksand.

Whereas information in the public domain was that the UPND allowed Kambwili’s NDC to field a candidate in Lubwa, activities on the ground were different. The UPND operated a silent treatment until the day of nomination.

In that moment, Kambwili even blew off, accusing Hichilema and his party of being hypocrites. Observers who waited for this moment knew it was only a matter of time.

Like former president Rupiah Banda once referenced during his days in active politics, such an alliance is like a snake with two heads fighting to be number one. And clearly, that is what this Kambwili-Hichilema love affair is all about.

The undertones are clear. In July, the UPND media circulated what was on the mind of Hichilema but crafted it in such a way as to appear anonymous.

In that posting, Hichilema indirectly aimed at Kambwili saying those thinking that after forming a party last night can beat his party in elections in 2021 must wake up from reality. That was shortly after Kambwili mocked Hichilema, describing the UPND leader a perennial loser who is now accustomed to losing.

According to The Mast of July 28, 2019, Kambwili said in a soccer competition, there are usually those who come first, second, third and fourth.

“So balya abanensu niba third filya fine, mulebalako (so those our colleagues are third just like that, forget about them),” he said.

Kambwili wondered if one who was moving with a colleague and won a soccer game together, they would turn round and say “this time, we will play as individuals”.

“Muli no munobe waingishako tubili, aingishako tubili, mailo waisa umfwa ububi ati iyo ndefwaya nkaingishishe, kuya lusa tefyo (with your colleague, you score two goals and he also scores two but the next day you feel bad and say ‘I want to score by myself’, you will lose, won’t you?” Kambwili asked the crowd that responded in the affirmative. “Balisalile ukulusa, tabafwaya ukuwina. Elo ndemweba icishinka mwe bena Zambia, tapali fye nangu umo pali intungulushi shilya mulemona uwinga cinja cino calo ukucila ine (I tell you the truth, no one among the leaders you see can change this country better than me).”

On the record, Hichilema said the UPND policy was never to attack its partners. Yet the message was clear: the two were at loggerheads and would not work together. There appears to be some semblance of sanity in their marriage, but the differences abound.

This is because it’s nothing but a pure marriage of convenience. Hichilema is desperate and wants at all costs to win the 2021 presidential election. It is presumably the last chance because after six losses, his grassroots will be fed up. No one wants to be in the opposition for three decades.

And in Kambwili, Hichilema sees the convenience of bringing the Copperbelt and northern Zambia vote to his side. It’s not the first time Hichilema is making this judgmental error. He has often approached his politics with a high level of naivety.

Additionally, those close to Hichilema have disclosed that the opposition leader is of the view that UPND can win on its own, as they are trying to ride on the economic hardships the country is going through.

However, his advisors disagree and are pushing the NDC alliance against his instincts. Knowing Hichilema, it is highly unlikely that he will bow as he does have a history of not listening to advice.

The other major hurdle is the fact that as the dowry for the marriage, Kambwili is demanding nothing less than the vice-presidency of the UPND.

This is not going down well among the grassroots who demand a Tonga, while most senior UPND members are committed to appointing Mutale Nalumango for strategic reasons.

These splits show no sign of healing, so no matter what, a major faction is going to be snubbed.

Because of this, it has emerged that Kambwili is becoming very frustrated with Hichilema, whom he says is being too stingy with resources for mobilisation, another mountain to climb for the two opposition parties.