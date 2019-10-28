Midnight Sun Mining Registers Ownership in Zambia

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (the “Company” or “Midnight Sun”) is pleased to report that the Company’s earned 60% ownership of the Solwezi Licences has officially been transferred and registered in Zambia with the Patents and Companies Registration Agency.

The licenses are held by a Zambian registered company, Zambian High Light Mining Investment Ltd., of which Midnight Sun is now a 60% shareholder through the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Midnight Sun (BVI) Two Corp.

The Solwezi Licences are comprised of two individual exploration licences totalling 506 square kilometres, situated in the North-Western Province of Zambia, adjacent to First Quantum’s Kansanshi Mine; Africa’s largest copper mining complex, on the prolific Zambia-Congo Copper Belt.

Warrant Amendment

The Company intends to extend the expiry date of certain outstanding common share purchase warrants issued pursuant to a private placement offering of the Company. The amendment of the expiry date is subject to TSXV approval.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)