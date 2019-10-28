Mining Can’t Commence In Lower Zambezi On Account Of Invalid EIA, Says Sinkamba

Green Party president Peter Sinkamba says no mining will take place in the Lower Zambezi National Park regardless of the High Court decision on account that the Environmental Impact Assessment authorization granted by Harry Kalaba in January 2014 is no longer legally valid and therefore cannot be used as the basis to commence mining in the park.

Reacting to last week’s decision of the Lusaka High Court to throw out a petition by concerned citizens, the Green Party leader said all environmental impact assessment authorizations have a time limit in which operations should commence from date of grant of such permission.

He said failure to commence operations within three years renders the authorization invalid on grounds of lapse of time.

“We in the environmental sector respect time. In this case, authorization was granted by Honorable Harry Kalaba in January 2014. This is October 2019 which is more than 5 years from the time the authorization was granted. Now, Regulation 30 of the Environmental Impact Assessment Regulations, Statutory Instrument No. 28 of 1997 provides that if, following the preparation of a project brief or environmental impact assessment, an authorization licence, permit or permission has been issued but no land preparation or construction work has started within 3 years, then the developer must re-register with the authorizing agency any intention to develop. The 3 year statutory period lapsed for Zambezi Resources in January 2017,” Mr. Sinkamba said.

“So, by virtue of Regulation 30, Zambezi Resources, or whatever name the company is now called, should go back to the Director of Mines Safety at the Ministry of Mines to re-submit its intention to mine in Lower Zambezi National Park. This application must be accompanied with a current environmental impact assessment report for review by the Mines Safety Department. Thereafter, the resubmitted EIA report will once again be forward to the Zambia Environmental Management Authority for further review and decision. If both Mines Safety Department and Zambia Environmental approve the re-submitted environmental impact assessment report, only then can mining commence. If either or both authorities reject the report, then no mining will take place. So this is the first level of checkmate. Also, both MSD and ZEMA have a second chance to redeem themselves as credible institutions worth entrusting to responsibly manage the national heritage.”