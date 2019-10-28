RTSA to Revoke Licences of 7 PSV Drivers for Over-Speeding

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has issued a notice to revoke licenses for seven Public Service Vehicle drivers for the offence of exceeding speed limits.

In a statement issued today, Agency Acting Director and Chief Executive officer Gladwell Banda said the seven drivers had on several occasions breached the speed limit thereby placing the lives the public in danger.

“According to the Global Position System (GPS) installed on 88 long distance buses and monitored by the RTSA, the seven drivers were singled out to have violated speed limits on several times to an extent of driving at the ranges of 120 km/h to 145 km/h against the prescribed speed limit for PSV buses on highways which is 100 km/h, thus posing serious danger to the travelling public,” he said.

The RTSA Acting Director is invoking Section 68(1) (a) of the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002 which empowers his office to revoke a Driving Licence, if in the opinion of the Director, the conduct or character of the holder is such a Licence render to be unfit to drive such a vehicle from the point of view of the safety of the public.

“Therefore, the continuous conduct to drive above the prescribed speed limits, is a serious road safety concern. The RTSA is taking a proactive approach to monitor the speed of PSV buses through GPS in bid to mitigate the risk of road traffic accidents on Zambian roads,” he added.

The affected drivers have been given 14 days to explain why their licenses should not be revoked for exceeding speed limits.