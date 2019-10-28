Rural Constituencies Must Get More CDF, Demands Lukashya MP

Speaking at a briefing in Ndola on Sunday, Mukonge has wondered where the Members of Parliament in urban areas with all the basic services take the money.

He said there is need to have CDF given according to the size of constituencies.

“It is unjustifiable to give the same amount of K1.6 million constituency development funds for rural and urban areas. So for us in rural areas, we have to stretch out of hand and we are affected in the use of the funds. CDF should take into consideration the size of the constituency and developmental stage,” Munkonge said.

“If a constituency has all the basic services, it can’t be given the same amount with the struggling ones. Constituencies in the city have the basic needs, there in cities, what do they use this CDF for? Let us not be shy to say that certain things should be in some places. We should not be shy to take development where we can get results.”

He said some parts of Lukashya constituency in Northern Province are in need of relief food.

“There is hunger in Chamalile. The hunger situation in this area is so worrying. It (hunger) was established by DMMU…It is official. The people need relief food. The more they delay relief food, the more people will continue to suffer. We need to prioritize it. We don’t have many areas in Northern province that need food so why should the delay? The fields were flooded and this caused the problem of food shortage,” said Munkonge.

“If we don’t take the maize now, we will have to use helicopter. Now with that, the cost implications will be very huge if we don’t act now. If we allow the people to get desperate, they may end up doing desperate things.”