4 Men On The Run After Killing Uncle

Police in Kawambwa have launched a manhunt for four suspects in connection with the murder of their 68-year-old uncle.
Jonas Kambole of Chimfutu Village Chief Munkanta of Kawambwa District was allegedly murdered on October 27, 2019 around 18:00 hours by his nephews identified as Samuel Mwape, 30, Chishala Mwape, 23, Israel Mwenya, 23, and Willard Mumba, 30, all of the same village.
Zambia Police Public Relations officer Esther Mwata-Katongo has confirmed.
Mwata-Katongo stated that sticks were allegedly used in the act to inflict multiple injuries that caused Kambole’s death.
“It was reported that on 27th October, 2019 during a family meeting at Village Headman Chimfutu, the deceased was accused of practicing witchcraft by his family members after the death of one of the relatives and was beaten to death. The suspects have since fled the village and Police have launched a man-hunt,” stated Mwata-Katongo.
Heartless,why can’t you pray to God or go to witch doctors if you be don’t believe in christianity.you will rote in prison when caught bafikala while ka shikulu will be fast asleep waiting for judgement for all his work on Earth.
You are right LEONARD. The difficult part of of witchcraft is that its invisible and I have never witchfinders testifying in any court to convince a suspect in such allegations. In fact in the constitution of t THPAZ(Traditional Health Practices Association of Zambia, only heabalists are allowed to treat patients of course with a practising license. BA shing’anga of nowadays bansala.its really to bad for their actions.The other thing which contributes in rural areas is due not to be civilised.Still living olden days life.
What has happened to this generation? Two, 30 years and another two 23 years. You have to spend the rest of your lives behind bars.When inside, repent and accept Christ as your savior. You have chosen it.