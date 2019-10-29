4 Men On The Run After Killing Uncle

Police in Kawambwa have launched a manhunt for four suspects in connection with the murder of their 68-year-old uncle.

Jonas Kambole of Chimfutu Village Chief Munkanta of Kawambwa District was allegedly murdered on October 27, 2019 around 18:00 hours by his nephews identified as Samuel Mwape, 30, Chishala Mwape, 23, Israel Mwenya, 23, and Willard Mumba, 30, all of the same village.

Zambia Police Public Relations officer Esther Mwata-Katongo has confirmed.

Mwata-Katongo stated that sticks were allegedly used in the act to inflict multiple injuries that caused Kambole’s death.

“It was reported that on 27th October, 2019 during a family meeting at Village Headman Chimfutu, the deceased was accused of practicing witchcraft by his family members after the death of one of the relatives and was beaten to death. The suspects have since fled the village and Police have launched a man-hunt,” stated Mwata-Katongo.