Makebi Challenges HH On Afnat

Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu has challenged UPND president Hakainde Hichilema to respond to his challenge that the opposition leader discloses his connections to Afnat Resources and Zambezi Resources which acquired mining rights in the Lower Zambezi National Park.
Mr Hichilema is alleged to have received $14 million after Zambezi Resources acquired mining rights in the Lower Zambezi National Park in 2014 despite the Zambia Environmental Management Authority rejecting the proposal.
“See, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, Your people have been flocking to my page and hailing expletives (which I don’t mind). While they are at it, I thought you could please confirm with them, your connection to Afnat Resources and Zambezi resources ( which is the holding company for Mwembeshi Resources) as I have done in the link below. https://offshoreleaks.icij.
org/nodes/82006765,” Mr Zulu has stated.
7 Comments
cant wait 2 vote
imwe mwebantu tell us about real development finger pointn yields no gud results at all, u are just accusin him n nothin z done not even takn the matter 2 court,what authourity does hh hav 2 do dat transaction? is he a head of state
Boyka
Ba PF…… you now know that HH is your biggest threat. You will see mu 2021
Boyka
Ba PF…… you now know that HH is your biggest threat.know one has come up with the idea to tell us that he sold zambia airways in 1994?
upnd
ecl stands for;endesha capwa longa.ok.
Pharaoh
Its quite embarrassing to learn about it.there are two things in common here.If a crme was committed by HH and there’s over whelming evidence,why can’t he face the wrath of the law ?.This is purely defamation of character.And if he committed such an offence ,the investigations shall not succeed because carelessly the information is already been disseminated.On the other hand ,if HH is innocent on this allegation ,he should strongly and openly refute this fate.Otherwise, its both sides of the coin.
upnd
and pf stands for poor family.
kufahakurambwe
These PF idiots expect HH to respond to their every accusation and yet the head of state (PF) does not ever address the nation. Lead by example… IDIOTS!!