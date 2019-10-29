Makebi Challenges HH On Afnat

Mr Hichilema is alleged to have received $14 million after Zambezi Resources acquired mining rights in the Lower Zambezi National Park in 2014 despite the Zambia Environmental Management Authority rejecting the proposal.

“See, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, Your people have been flocking to my page and hailing expletives (which I don’t mind). While they are at it, I thought you could please confirm with them, your connection to Afnat Resources and Zambezi resources ( which is the holding company for Mwembeshi Resources) as I have done in the link below. https://offshoreleaks.icij. org/nodes/82006765,” Mr Zulu has stated.