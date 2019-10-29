MMD Wrangles Judgment set for November 5

The Lusaka High Court has set November 5 as the date for judgment on who has the rightful claim to the MMD presidency.

Justice Sharon Newa who is presiding over the matter set the date after both parties closed their testimonies in the running battle for the MMD presidency between Felix Mutati and Nevers Mumba.

Former Republican vice president Dr Nevers Mumba dragged Felix Mutati to court for allegedly convening an elective congress which birthed the Mutati presidency in concert Rapheal Nakacinda , Mwansa Mbulakulima and others as the party’s new office bearers .

The leadership legitimacy row in the MMD has been before court since 2016.