MMD Wrangles Judgment set for November 5

The Lusaka High Court has set November 5 as the date for judgment on who has the rightful claim to the MMD presidency.
Justice Sharon Newa who is presiding over the matter set the date after both parties closed their testimonies in the running battle for the MMD presidency between Felix Mutati and Nevers Mumba.
Former Republican vice president Dr Nevers Mumba dragged Felix Mutati to court for allegedly convening an elective congress which birthed the Mutati presidency in concert Rapheal Nakacinda , Mwansa Mbulakulima and others as the party’s new office bearers .
The leadership legitimacy row in the MMD has been before court since 2016.
3 Comments
SEE MIND (MWAMPO)
Nevers Mumba no popular and he can’t rule MMD ticket. Cause already he was tested president run time The late Mwanawasa death. He never picked a good vote in compative he was a number 6 out of 11 presidential run. Now we needs to lead the party mr MUTATI his the right choice. Never now repent back to clergy preaching the word of God.
Leonard
Go back to school my friend, even night shool please my ribs are paining when reading your posts cause of laughing
Angoni
Let this day come fast so that this case is closed for once. We as pf want our partner Mutati to remain incharge of MMD so we make the tonga party the UPND to remain opposition.