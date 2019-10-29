Nkana Water Backtracks on Sinking 10 Boreholes in Ndeke

Nkana Water and Sanitation Project have reviewed Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe’s directive to consider drilling about 10 boreholes in Ndeke Township.

The directive would have seen Nkana Water spend about K 2.3 million to drill the said boreholes.

Public Relations officer Bivan Saluseki has indicated that the firm has reneged on its promise but opted to upgrade already established supply channels.

“Now the strategy for Nkana Water is to ensure that all customers in serviced areas are supplied from one source through piped network for easier pipe network,” he said.

Saluseki said the company will instead consider improving the current pipe network which needs rehabilitation to ensure improvement in water supply.

He added that Ndeke Township is among the areas being looked at to benefit from the Nkana Water and Sanitation Project.

“We have done a review of the directive that reviews that the life cycle cost of sinking boreholes and running costs are not sustainable in a long run to supply a few house as compared to the returns, also embark on network rehabilitation,” Saluseki said.

Last week, the Kitwe City Council announced that Nkana Water and Sewerage Company needed about K 2.3 million to sink about 10 boreholes in Ndeke Township as a long term measure to address erratic water supply.