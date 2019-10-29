Patson, Mwepu Named in Egypt Bound U23 Squad

Zambia Under-23 National Team coach Beston Chambeshi has named his final 21-member squad for the Egypt 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, roping in eight foreign based players.

Chambeshi has named the Austria-based duo of Patson Daka, Enock Mwepu and the two-some from KV Oostende of Fashion Sakala and Emmanuel Banda.

The rest of the European legion has Kings Kangwa, Lameck Banda (both Arsenal Tula) and Edward Chilufya (Djurgardens).

Completing the list of foreign based players is South Africa domiciled Bradley Mweene.

Chambeshi has carried the fulcrum of his local squad that has been in camp for the last three weeks.

The team is expected to depart for an international camp in Spain on Thursday where they will be holed up before heading to Cairo for the tournament.

Zambia is in Group B alongside Nigeria, South Africa and Ivory Coast.

The tournament takes place from November 8-22.

Top three teams at the tournament will qualify to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

FINAL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Mangani Banda (Zanaco), Patrick Chooma (Kabwe Youth Academy), Bradley Mweene (Real Kings-RSA)

(DEFENDERS)

Moses Nyondo (Nkana), Prosper Chiluya (Kabwe Warriors), Kebson Kamanga (Zanaco), Shemmy Mayembe, Solomon Sakala (both Zesco United)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Field Kandela (Kabwe Warriors), Harrison Chisala, Oliver Lumbiya (Nkana), Enock Mwepu (Red Bull Salzburg-Austria), Emmanuel Banda (Ostende-Belgium), Edward Chilufya (Djurgardens-Sweden), Benson Chali (Forest Rangers), Ngosa Sunzu (Buildcon), Kings Kangwa (Arsenal Tula-Russia)

(STRIKERS)

Patson Daka (Red Bull Salzburg-Austria), Biston Banda (Buildcon), Lameck Banda (Arsenal Tula-Russia), Fashion Sakala (Ostende-Belgium)

(Source: FAZ Media)