Three Suicide Victims Hospitalized at Kitwe Central Hospital

Three people aged 15, 25, and 35 are receiving treatment at Kitwe Teaching Hospital after attempting to take their own lives for various reasons.

The hospital received the three cases between the long weekend holidays.

Kitwe Teaching Hospital Public Relations Officer Phoebe Chileya said the three whose names have been withheld continue are receiving treatment after allegedly having taken insecticide Doom, Kerosene and Cement respectively.

“We also received three para-suicide cases which involve three females aged 15, 25, and 35 believed to have taken doom, paraffin and cement respectively,” she stated.

Chileya said during the same period, the hospital received 29 Brought In Dead (BID) bodies with about 117 assault cases having been recorded as well.

She has also disclosed that two rape cases were also recorded involving women aged 18 and 21 suspected to have been raped by unknown men.

Chileya said management at the health institution is worried with increased cases of assault.