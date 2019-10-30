Govt To Cover Funeral Cost For Buseko Accident Victims

The government says it will take up all funeral costs of the Buseko market accident victims who died on Friday.

And Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya has called on the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) to ensure that there is sanity on the roads.

The said this call after visiting funeral houses for the 12 people who died at Buseko Market on Friday evening after a speeding truck rammed into a Tarven where dozens were watching football and socializing.

A truck belonging to BHL driven by Elias Chikwenda lost control due to excessive speed as he was trying to avoid a truck that was reversing into Lumumba road at Puma fuel service station near Buseko market.

The driver later on went to hit into a parked Corolla, a Zesco Pole and finally a Tarven which is about 30 metros away from the road.

Mr Kafwaya said the onus was on the road users to ensure that they are cautious and avoid what he termed “human made accidents”.

“This government of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is committed to ensuring that there is sanity on the roads. We are always at pains to see the loss of life on our roads,” he said.

He also appealed to the passengers to always ensure that they report to RTSA drivers who are not observing the road traffic rules.

“This calls for sanity. We need to bring sanity on the roads. Let’s also think about other road users. The problem we are attending to today (helping the families) is man-made and government has to use resources in order to help the families which can be used on other equally important matters. His Excellency called for sanity on the roads recently, he meant well. When we call for sanity, we know where we stand in terms of protecting the lives of our people.”

Mr Kafwaya said families of the deceased have appreciated President Lungu’s directive to relevant institutions to ensure that they take over the funeral costs.

And the families visited thanked the government for coming to their aid, saying they could not have afforded to take care of all the funeral costs.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has assured the bereaved families of the Buseko accident that the government will fully support them during this trying moment.

Mr Lusambo said his ministry is working with the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) to ensure that the families are helped with transport, coffins and food.

He was accompanied to the funeral houses by Minister in the Office of the Vice President Olipa Phiri.

“This accident should also remind us that we need to prepare ourselves in answering God’s call. We should always remember that one day, all of us will die and this is why it is important that all of us are prayerful,” said Mr Lusambo.