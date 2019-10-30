Lusambo Advocates Violence-Free 2021 Polls

Lusaka Province minister and Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo has made a commitment that his remaining life in politics will be spent on ending political violence.

Mr Lusambo stated on his Facebook page that all Zambians must contribute towards ending political violence.

“In Pursuit of a Violence Free 2021 elections, my brothers and sisters, we all have to do our best towards ensuring that our beloved country does not experience any violence before, during and after the 2021 elections. We all have a duty to safeguard this long-cherished period. As political players, we have an even greater duty to stop political violence. As someone who has seen first-hand the effects of political violence, I will dedicate my life in politics to ensuring that we end the culture of violence in our politics,” stated Mr Lusambo. “We can stop violence by simply saying no. We only have One Zambia, One Nation and we should safeguard it for tomorrow’s generation.”