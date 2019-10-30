Malanji takes up funeral expenses for Solwezi SDA members

Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji has stepped in to lessen the burden of five families who lost their loved ones in a Road traffic accident on the Solwezi-Chingola Road, by taking care of all funeral expenses.

Malanji, who is Kwacha Constituency Member of Parliament, has secured five coffins for the deceased members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church who were travelling to Kitwe for a Choir festival.

Patriotic Front North Western Province chairperson Jackson Kungo has confirmed the development after he visited the bereaved families as well as those still nursing injuries at Solwezi General Hospital.

The seven who sustained multiple injuries are still admitted to Solwezi General Hospital.

Meanwhile, the five members of the SDA church who died in the accident will be put to rest tomorrow.