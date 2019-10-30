Mufulira Contractor Suffers Stroke After Non-Payment For Pedicle Road Works

A local contractor in Mufulira on the Copperbelt Province has suffered partial stroke due to alleged pressure from lending institutions where he is believed to have borrowed money after being engaged by Copperfield Mining to undertake various works on the Pedicle Road.

Peter Mwape, proprietor of Kapilikiti Investment Limited, had no capital to inject into the project at the time he was sub-contracted, hence he borrowed with hopes of paying back after being paid by the National Roads Funds Agency (NRFA).

However, these payments have not come by and Mwape has been under pressure to pay the money borrowed to various lending institutions to finance the project.

According to Mwape, Kapilikiti Investment Limited is currently owed a total of K844, 212 by the National Road Fund Agency for sub-contracting works on the Pedicle Road and has not been paid since last year.

Mwape, who is now bed-ridden following the stroke, could, however, not disclose the amount owed to the lending institutions.

And the Consortium of Local Contractors and Allied Suppliers (CoLCAS) is worried about the sad development.

Consortium president John Chilupula, who visited Mwape with other local contractors, said they would engaged NRFA to help ensure payment of the over K800,000 to Kapilikiti Investment Limited to help them pay debts that are still accumulating.

Chilupula handed over K2,000 to the family to help with logistics in taking care of the patient.