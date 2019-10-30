Mulonga Water Project Takes Shape

Speaking when MWSC team paid a courtesy call on him, Tembo said the district is eager to develop, adding that the project implementation could not have come at a better time than now.

He said the company, civic leadership and the community have a role to play to ensure that phase one of the project is a success and that the municipality plays its role in raising awareness on its importance.

Meanwhile, Chililabombwe Mayor Christabel Mulala said the community is looking forward to improved water supply.

She said the company should ensure that local people are employed for non-skilled labour jobs to help in promoting ownership and acceptance of the project.

The works for phase one of the Water Supply and Sanitation Expansion programme in Peri-Urban Areas have commenced.

This follows the site handover to the contractor, Powerflex Zambia Ltd.

The works are expected to be completed in 10 months.

The project will cover seven peri-urban areas in Chililabombwe and Chingola under phase one while works in Mufulira are in phase two.

The areas in Chililabombwe are PP Zambia Konkola/Lubambe, Kawama, and PPZ Lubengele/Kakoso B. Chigayo, Kasompe, Kapisha and Mushishima are the areas to be covered in Chingola.

The project involves expansion of water supply and network rehabilitation.

Other works are construction and rehabilitation of transmission mains and installation of accessories, rehabilitation of water kiosks and standpipes.

This will involve constructions of 2,516 meter transmission lines, 24,020 meters of network lines, eight kiosks, 22 stand pipes, rehabilitation of 46 kiosks and installation of 76 valves, 246 domestic meters, nine prepaid meters and five bulk meters.