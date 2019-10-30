North-Western At Risk Of Disease Contraction – PS

About 50 cases of Tuberculosis and five of typhoid have been recorded among the Congolese and Angolans in North Western Province in the recent past, Provincial Health Director Charles Msiska has disclosed.

And Provincial Permanent Secretary Willies Mangimela has said the People of North Western Province continue to be at risk of contracting infectious diseases such as Cholera, Ebola and yellow fever due to their prevalence in neighbouring countries.

Speaking during a surveillance training organized by Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI), Dr Msiska noted the need to step up surveillance of people coming into Zambia.

He said the move would help tackle diseases that could be transmitted by those coming from other countries.

Meanwhile, Mangimela said stakeholders in the region needed to work together and share ideas on how best infectious diseases in neighbouring countries can be prevented from spreading to the province.

Mangimela urged stakeholders to meet frequently and come up with measures for disease prevention and control in the province as well as early detection to ensure treatment.