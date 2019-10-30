PF Building New Party Secretariat

The Patriotic Font is building a new party secretariat in Lusaka that will house offices, a training centre, and a lodge.

Party Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza revealed this when refuting an online story suggesting that the ruling party’s current secretariat along Lumumba Road was being rented from opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.

“There is some fake story being circulated on social media, claiming that the Patriotic Front (PF) secretariat building belongs to Mr Hakainde Sammy Hichilema and that the Patriotic Front have been renting the building through Mr Hakainde Sammy Hichilema’s agents” he said.

He said to the contrary, the PF “wholly and solely owns the building where the Secretariat is housed and that “the party is not renting the building from anyone”.

“Further, we wish to inform the public that as a Party, we are building a new complex that will house offices, a training institution, lodges and other facilities,” said Mr Mwanza.