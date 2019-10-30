Zesco Extends “Extended” Load Shedding Hours

ZESCO Limited has extended the 15 hours loading shedding which they promised to end in 12 days.

ZESCO Limited Public Relations Manager Hazel Zulu has confirmed.

Zulu stated that this is because the repair works at the Maamba Collieries Limited have not been completed.

“Zesco regrets to inform its esteemed customers and the general public that the outage period for the generator which was taken out at Maamba Collieries Limited (MCL) Power Station 12 days ago has been extended until further notice due to unforeseen circumstances encountered during repair works. This, therefore, serves to inform our customers that the current load shedding hours of 15 hours daily will remain effective until the repair works are completed,” Zulu stated.

“During the period of the shutdown, generation at Maamba Collieries limited will remain at 50% of the dispatchable capacity. The daily 15 hours load shedding has been effected in order to protect the generation installations. ZESCO deeply regrets the inconvenience this will cause to our esteemed customers.”

Maamba Collieries has, however, disclosed that its failure to produce electricity at full capacity is because Zesco has not been paying for the power.

Maamba has since demanded payment of the debts by Zesco, but has not disclosed how much is being owed.