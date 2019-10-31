3 COPS, 2 PF CADRES IN COURT FOR AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

Three police officers have appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court on charges of aggravated robbery, personating a public officer and attempts at extortion.

The three officers are jointly charged with two PF cadres on these offences.

They are accused of having intercepted a truck that had seafood whilst armed with Ak 47 rifles and allegedly got away with 19 boxes of the consignment worth K1,124,500

The accused are Gift Kasaro, 30, a PF cadre of Meanwood Ibex, Nathan Kalaba, 37, a police officer of Kabangwe, Joseph Mwansa, 42, a police officer of Chilenje Police Camp, George Kalenga, 52, an aide of PF secretary general Davies Mwila and a Traffic Inspector at RTSA of Kabwata site and service, and Collins Chileshe 55, a police officer of Sikanze Police Camp.