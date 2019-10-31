Chitotela Supports Tourism In Lower Zambezi, Not Mining

Minister of Tourism and Arts Rowland Chitotela has said a common position will have to be reached over the Lower Zambezi National Park and ensure that local communities begin to see the benefits of having tourism in their areas.

Speaking at a working breakfast meeting with tourism sector stakeholders in Lusaka on Wednesday,Chitotela revealed that he will be engaging the Ministry of Justice to see how the environment is protected in the Lower Zambezi National Park.

He said this after Tourism Council of Zambia chairperson Vincent Mupwaya said they had been overwhelmed by pressure due to the controversial mining project in the Lower Zambezi.

“When local communities see the benefits of tourism through participation, they will be the first to protect and even to protest against concerns, even those coming from proposed mining activities in the protected areas; for example, the Lower Zambezi National Park. Yesterday, I met some of the concerned citizens and I assured them that we will be engaging our partners Ministry of Justice, bearing in mind that the petition was done before the revision of the Wildlife Act of 2015 and Ministry of Mines, and now the Ministry of Environment and Water Development, which is now the parent ministry for the Environmental Council to making sure that we find a common position that sustains the environment,” Mr Chitotela said. “You are well aware that the Patriotic Front is a people-centered government, we believe that the voice of reason, the voice of the people is a very strong voice! The local communities are better placed to fight wildlife crimes through the participatory approach. And I want to also assure you that we are not just challenging you to do that, we are doing our part as government. Just three days ago, I was in a serious discussion, during the memorial service for late president Sata, I had a serious interaction with the Minister of Finance Dr Bwalya Ng’andu who also expressed desire to make sure that we come up with incentives we can extend to the tourism sector so that we can grow the industry.”

He said as much government was trying to create an enabling environment for the tourism industry to flourish, tourism stakeholders must invest back locally “so that together, we can build this economy and we can reduce the perception cost of the tourism industry in Zambia”.

Mr Chitotela further said he was informed that the situation analysis for the development of the tourism master plan revealed that Zambia was branded a high cost destination partially due to the high use of imported materials in accommodation and establishments.

“Let me be quick to mention that, as government, we want to invite you to work with us in addressing the challenges through building our local capacities. Imagine if today, we can find a local Zambian company and give them the order, those that are in the hotel and lodge industry, to manufacture beds for us, obviously, the cost of doing business in the tourism industry will reduce,” said Mr Chitotela.

Meanwhile, the government has collected K40 million from the Tourism Levy since its introduction in 2017.

“We collected K10.8 million against the Yellow Book of K11 million, representing 98 per cent and then in 2018, we collected K16 million against the Yellow Book allocation of K11 million, representing 146 per cent; in 2019, the Yellow Book allocation was K13.8 million; as at the month of August, we had collected K12.7 million, representing 92 per cent,” said Mr Chitotela.