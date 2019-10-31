Chiyangi Recalls Evans Kangwa, Stophila Sunzu

Chipolopolo stand-in coach Aggrey Chiyangi has named a 21-member squad for the back-to-back Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Algeria and Zimbabwe.

Chiyangi has recalled the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations winning duo of Nathan Sinkala and Stophila Sunzu who are on the books of TP Mazembe and FC Metz respectively.

The Chipolopolo trainer has also summoned Russia based Evans Kangwa who stars for Arsenal Tula in Russia to add firepower upfront in the absence of under-23 players that have been assigned to Beston Chambeshi’s team.

Chiyangi has summoned 13 foreign based players for the November 14 away match to Algeria and the November 19 home tie against Zimbabwe.

The local players will regroup in Lusaka on Sunday with foreign based players expected to join during the requisite FIFA window that runs from November 11-19.

Most foreign based players will have club engagements on November 9 and head for national duty soon after.

(FULL SQUAD)

(GOALKEEPERS)

Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles), Mwenya Chibwe (Polokwane City-RSA), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco)

(DEFENDERS)

Lawrence Chungu (Zanaco), Stophila Sunzu (FC Metz), Clement Mwape (Zesco United), Tandi Mwape, Kabaso Chongo (both TP Mazembe), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Rally Bwalya (Power Dynamos), Nathan Sinkala (TP Mazembe), Kelvin Kampamba (Nkana), Salulani Phiri ([Polokwane City), Donashano Malama (Black Leopards), Augustine Mulenga (Orlando Pirates-RSA), Clatous Chama (Simba Sports-Tanzania), Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows)

(STRIKERS)

Evans Kangwa (Arsenal Tula-Russia), Mwape Musonda (Black Leopards-RSA), Lazarous Kambole (Kaizer Chiefs-RSA), Justin Shonga (Orlando Pirates-RSA)

(Source: FAZ Media)