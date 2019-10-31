Concourt to Rule LAZ Challenge to Bill No 10 Today

The Constitutional Court of Zambia is today expected to deliver two rulings in which the Law of Association of Zambia has challenged the enactment of Bill 10 into Law.

The Law Association of Zambia appealed against the refusal by a single judge to grant an injunction that would stop Parliament from considering Bill 10 until the present case is decided by the court.

In the second application made by the Attorney General Likando Kalaluka where he asked the higher Court to set aside the two subpoenas for Justice Minister Given Lubinda and Attorney General Likando Kalaluka to testify on behalf of Law Association of Zambia and submit undisclosed documents.

The first ruling on setting aside of the subpoenas shall be delivered at 09:00 hours while the second ruling will be delivered at 14:30 hours on the same day.

The Court has set 12th November 2019 for hearing of petitions filed by Law Association of Zambia and Chapter One Foundation.