Court Sets Nov 28 For Ruling In Kambwili’s Forgery Case

Principal Resident Magistrate David Simusamba has set November 28 for ruling on whether National Democratic Congress party (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili has a case to answer in the matter in which he is facing three counts of forgery, uttering false documents and giving false information to a public officer.

Magistrate Simusamba set the date for ruling on a case to answer after the state closed its case following the conclusion of testimony by the last witness, the investigative officer, a Mr. Mumbula.

Meanwhile, the court has directed both parties to file their submissions in a week’s time when the matter came up for a continuation of trial .

On stand was Mumbula who was concluding his cross examination by the

defence lawyers Keith Mweemba, Gilbert Phiri and Christopher Mundia.

The witness told the court that he did not record any witness statement from Mwamba Kambwili.

The arresting officer further told the court that it is standard practice when investigating a forgery case for investigators to collect signature or handwriting samples from a person being investigated.

He added that in this case, he did not get any samples at the time he was investigating the accused during warn and caution.

Mumbula further told the court that the accused had nothing to do with the registration of Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services.

The witness confirmed that Chilufya Tayali had withdrawn all statements issued to the accused in this matter as the only complainant in this matter.

This was after he was asked to read some official court documents from the Lusaka High Court which were signed by Tayali and the Court.

He has further told court that apart from Tayali, no one has ever complained to the police over forgery in this matter.

Kambwili was accompanied by his aide Christopher Kangwa, his private secretary Fabian Mutale , party media director Emmanuel Malite and Lusaka Province youth chairman Nachama Shimulinda .