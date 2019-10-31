FORMER PRESIDENT IAN KHAMA LINKED TO BILLIONS OF DOLLARS FOUND IN OFFSHORE ACCOUNTS BELONGING TO DIS AGENT MASWABI

Former President Ian Khama has been linked to billions of dollars found in offshore bank accounts belonging to controversial DIS agent, Welheminah Maswabi.

State Prosecutor in a criminal case involving the agent, whose code name is Butterfly, told Gaborone High Court yesterday that more than 10 billion US Dollars, which is about 100 billion in Pula, has been found in her several offshore bank accounts.

Maswabi is charged with holding funds disproportionate to her present or past known sources of income or assets.

She is also charged with an intent to facilitate the commission of an act of terrorism after it was discovered that she transferred 2, 9 million US Dollars to Former DIS Director General Isaac Kgosi who in January threatened to commit acts of terror against Botswana.

Maswabi appeared in court yesterday for a bail hearing but was denied bail by High Court Judge Christopher Gabanagae.

State Prosecutor Priscilla Israel told the court that investigators have discovered that Maswabi, together with Kgosi and Khama were signatories to the bank accounts holding the funds.

