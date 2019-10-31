Four Arrested for Leaking G12 Exam Papers

Four people have been arrested for circulation of 2019 leaked Examination Council of Zambia examination papers.

This comes barely 10 days after two suspects were arrested in connection with the supply and leaking of suspected examination question papers on social media.

Examinations Council of Zambia Corporate Affairs Officer, Mr. Nicholas Nkhuwa says in a statement issued namely the suspects as Allan Chola Musonda, aged 19 years, who resides at House number N7 Chikola Loop Area in Chingola.

“Musonda is also a Grade 12 Pupil at Chingola Secondary School. He happens to be a Group Administrator of two (2) Whatsapp Groups namely, “You are Safe TC” and “Call Me Later Iam Busy”. It is alleged that Musonda has been sending examination related information to the public on the aforementioned Whatapp Groups” he explained.

Others arrested are Sundwa Nyambe, aged 25 years of Kanyama Mbasela, Lusaka. He is a Group Administrator of a Whatapp Group called “Distinction in Best 5pdf ” which was later changed to “Eagle Never Music”. Nyambe works for Garda World International and also happens to be a Security Guard at Family Legacy School near Kanyama Clinic in Lusaka. The other suspects arrested are Jonathan Tembo, 19 and Dokazia Luhanga, 23 both of Nyanje Village in Sinda District of Eastern Province.

Mr. Nkhuwa has sternly warned all the perpetrators of examination malpractices that the examination body is working tirelessly with law enforcement agencies to ensure that all those found wanting are brought to book.

“We further wish to state categorically that the ECZ will continue to monitor the conduct of the 2019 School Examinations so that it continues to be credible and administered in line with best practices in assessments” he stated.