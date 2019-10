The annual rate of inflation for the month of October has increased to 10.7 per cent from 10.5 percent recorded in the month of September, 2019.

The increase in the inflation rate signifies hikes in food prices and other essential commodities.

Addressing the media on Thursday, interim Statistician General Mulenga Musepa attributed the increase in the annual inflation rate to movements in prices of food items, adding that the electricity deficit is having a negative impact on the local economy.