LAZ Loses 2 Applications In Bill 10 Matter

The Law Association of Zambia ( LAZ) has lost two applications in the matter in which it sued the Attorney General challenging the enactment of Bill 10 into law.

In its ruling, the Court has refused to grant the association an application for a subpoena to compel the Attorney General and the Minister of Justice to appear before the court as LAZ’s witnesses.

And on the other hand, the court has also thrown out an application by LAZ in which the association appealed against the refusal by a single judge to grant an injunction that would stop Parliament from considering Bill 10 until the present case is decided by the Court.

The Court dismissed LAZ’s application in its ruling following Attorney General Likando Kalaluka’s submission, asking the Court to set aside the two subpoenas for himself and Justice Minister Given Lubinda to testify on behalf of LAZ and submit undisclosed documents and another application for an appeal against the refusal by a single judge to grant an injunction that would stop Parliament from considering Bill 10 until the present case is decided by the Court.

In this matter, LAZ petitioned the Constitutional Court seeking a declaration that the respondents’ decision and the extent to which they sought to amend the Constitution in the manner set in the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019, is illegal because it contravenes Articles 1(2), 8, 9, 61, 79, 90,91, 92 and 79 of the Republican Constitution.

The Law Association is further seeking an Order (of Certiorari) that the Petition be allowed and that the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019, which evidences the Respondents’ decision to amend the Constitution in the manner provided therein, be removed forthwith by the Constitutional Court for purposes of quashing.

LAZ is also seeking any other remedy the Court may consider just in order to defend the Constitution and resist or prevent its overthrow, suspension or illegal abrogation, among other reliefs.

The Court ruled that the proceedings before the Court were civil proceedings to which the State Proceedings Act is applicable.

The Court has set November 12, 2019, for the hearing of the consolidated petition filed by LAZ and Chapter One Foundation.