Luapula Energy Conference Set For 2020

Key stakeholders in the energy sector will next year gather Luapula Province for an energy Indaba aimed at attracting substantial investments in the sector.

Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has announced that the inaugural energy conference is expect to see eminent individuals in attendance.

Luapula Province has adequate resources for energy production which the current leadership wants to take advantage of while attracting investments in the sector.

“Luapula grapples with the problem of industrial energy which has led to underdeveloped mining industry,” Chilangwa has announced.