14 Nabbed for Theft of Zambia Railways Materials

About fourteen people have been convicted of theft of railway materials belonging to Zambia Railways Limited valued at four hundred and ninety thousand kwacha, from January 2019 to October 2019.

The fourteen male offenders from different towns along the line of rail were slapped with sentences by the courts of law ranging from three (3) months to 4 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Some of the stolen materials include, rail bars, steel sleepers, elastic clips and fish plates.

Meanwhile Zambia Railways Limited Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Musonda has observed with concern the continued theft of railway materials which is detrimental to the operations of the company.

“The convictions will send a message to the communities that theft of railway materials is a serious offence and anyone found wanting will face the full wrath of the law” warned ZRL CEO

Mr Musonda has bemoaned the lack of ownership of the railway infrastructure by some unpatriotic citizens, who have continued to engage in acts of sabotage.

“The theft of railway materials is a huge concern to Zambia Railways, as it is one of the contributing factors to train derailments that the company records. It is also a huge cost to the company through repairs and replacements.”Mr Musonda stated

Mr Musonda has further called on the community to join hands with Zambia Railways Limited by being vigilant as well as reporting suspicious activities on the railway infrastructure to security offices.

Zambia Railways Limited has rolled out a vigorous campaign against theft, vandalism and encroachment along the line of rail, in an effort to curb crime activities on the railway infrastructure.

Mr Musonda is confident that through this campaign and other measures ZRL has put in place, there will be a reduction in the number of theft cases as well as other railway related crimes.

The Zambia Railways Police Unit current statistics indicate that, there are 7 active cases of theft of railway materials in the courts of law and also over 20 cases still under investigations.