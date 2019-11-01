Girls Should Stop Pulling Malepe, Says Madzimawe

Senior Chief Madzimawe of the Ngoni people has said there is need to partner with all stakeholders to fight female labia elongation.

He said this is a harmful practice recognised as a form of female genital mutilation.

He said some girls and women in Zambia and in Southern Africa region, are forced to pull and elongate their genitalia because of demands by sexual and traditional practices that have been deemed harmful.

He said the practice prevalent in most SADC countries has now been included on the list of harmful practices such as gender-based violence and early child marriages that authorities are fighting.

He said this on the sidelines of the 4th Specialised Technical Committee meeting on Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment being held in Addis Ababa, according to a statement issued by first secretary press and tourism at the Zambian mission in Addis Ababa, Inutu Mwanza.

And Chief Chamuka of the Lenje speaking people says he is committed to working with President Edgar Lungu in his ambitious programme of ending child marriages in Zambia.

Chief Chamuka said the honor bestowed on President Lungu as an African Union Champion on Ending Child Marriage has seen Zambia implement programmes that will lead to a complete elimination of child marriages.

Chief Chamuka said his chiefdom has banned child marriages and had gone further to retrieve girls that have been subjected to the vice.

He further commended government for coming up with empowerment programmes for women in rural areas as doing so would contribute to women being self-reliant and not prone to gender-based violence.

Chief Chamuka further said he would support President Lungu’s development agenda because the President had clearly indicated that he will develop Zambia without leaving anyone behind.

And Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba said the role of traditional leaders in ending child marriages was paramount.

He also announced that President Edgar Lungu would chair a side event on ending child marriages, GBV and Gender mutilation during the Jan/February 2020 Ordinary Heads of States Summit to be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.