North West PF Charges Official For Violating Party Constitution

The Patriotic Front in North Western province has charged its Provincial Information and Publicity Secretary Dr Tom Mushinge for violating the party constitution.

The charge is due to gross indiscipline by Dr Mushinge for allegedly causing publication of audio and video recordings circulating on various social media platforms, accusing the party of vote buying, among others.

“Dr Mushinge has been found wanting for acting in a manner that that is likely to bring the name of the party into public ridicule, contempt, or in disrepute, giving false information to any organ of the party or any of its officials with intent to deceive or mislead, spreading false information or rumors which tend to injure the reputation of the party or any of its officials, publishing or causing to be published orally or in writing any matter which in the opinion of the Central Committee, Constitutes an attack on the party or on a member or official of the party,” the party stated in a statement issued by the media team in North Western Province.

“The aforementioned , is in line with clause and regulation No 29 of the Party’s constitution.

In view of the above, the party has no option but to ask Dr Mushinge to exculpate himself in writing and show cause why disciplinary action should be taken against him. He has been given up to Friday, 01 November, 2019 in which the exculpation letter should reach the party office.”