PF SG Lifts Suspensions of East Officials

Patriotic Front secretary general Davies Mwila has lifted the suspensions of Eastern Province youth chairperson Emmanuel Jay Banda and information and publicity secretary William Phiri.

Mwila lifted the suspension during a closed door meeting held with the Eastern Province executive committee at Eastern Comfort Lodge in Chipata on Thursday.

“You are aware that the provincial youth chairman Emmanuel Banda and

IPS William Phiri were on suspension and after the discussion today, I decided to lift all the suspensions with immediate effect. I hope that there will be unity for them to work with the team,” he said.

Mwila encouraged party members in Eastern Province to continue with party mobilization.

Banda and Phiri were suspended by the provincial party chairperson Andrew Lubusha for gloss indiscipline.

Mwila said the party was ready for 2021 adding that party mobilization was a continuous process.

“The party has always been strong and united in Eastern Province and we hope people will continue working as a team,” he said.