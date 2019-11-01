Police Deny UPND Permit to Hold Card Renewal Exercise in Kitwe

The United Party for National Development (UPND) will not proceed with their card renewal exercise in Kitwe after police responded negatively to their request.

UPND had applied to hold a card renewal at Changanamai Grounds in Kitwe’s Kwacha East on 2nd November, 2019 and was to be addressed by Party Leader Hakainde Hichilema.

However, according to a document obtained from Police addressed to Kitwe UPND District Chairman, Police through Riverside Police Station Officer In-charge Lubinda Sikakena said the activity cannot proceed due to lack of man power.

Sikakena has indicated that on the very day, most of the officers will be engaged in other national duties.

“I regret to inform you that your application for a permit to hold a rally/card renewal exercise has not been successful due to some security concerns in the district and lack of manpower to police your rally as most of the police officers will be engaged in other national duties on the same day,” read the letter in part.

He has advised the UPND not to proceed with the rally due to reasons stated further warning that disregarding the advice given will result in arrests.

“Due to security concerns in the district, the police are not able to grant a go ahead on your notification to hold a rally but in future you are advised to consider applying an indoor meeting which would be easier to police considering the issue of man power and security threats in the district.” Sikakena added.

But UPND Copperbelt Chairman Elisha Matambo has insisted that the party will proceed with some activities despite police advising them not to.

Matambo said the program will go ahead as planned adding that no one should stand in their way of helping the Nation out of the current economic crisis.

“We have a plan of donating mealie meal, meet our members so how do they want to stop us, people are suffering but i can tell you we will proceed. In Zambia, there is no law mandating citizens to obtain Police permit when intending to attend Church or extend a helping hand by way of donations, On meetings, the law says anyone wishing to gather fellow citizens must only notify police for purposes of providing security and when there are no officers, such a person can organize their own people to manage the event,” He added.