37 Die in Independence Holiday Road Accidents

The Zambia Police Service recorded 37 deaths from 210 road traffic accidents reported during the Independence Day holiday.

Zambia Police Service spokesperson Esther Katongo said 56 people were seriously injured while 53 escaped with minor injuries.

Katongo said 19 road traffic accidents were fatal and resulted in the 37 deaths while 29 (accidents) were serious resulting in 56 persons seriously injured while 44 (accidents) were slight road traffic accidents in which 53 escaped with minor injuries.

She disclosed that named Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of accidents with 68 in which 12 deaths were recorded while Copperbelt had 32 with two deaths, Central Province had 28 two deaths, Muchinga had 15 with one (01) death, Eastern Province, 15 with three (03) deaths.

She adds that Southern recorded 12 accidents with three (03) deaths while Western Province recorded 11 with three (03) deaths.

The rest had Luapula with 10 incidences that resulted in four deaths while Northern Province accounted for seven accidents with one (01) death and North Western Province and KK International Airport recorded six (06) road traffic accidents each with no death recorded.

A total of K374, 751 was raised in admission of guilt fines,” she said.