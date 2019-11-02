Sringboks on Verge Rugby World Cup Glory

England coach Eddie Jones has warned South Africa that Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final is the game he has been planning for since he took control of the team in January 2016.

England are attempting to land their second World Cup to repeat the 2003 success and avenge the Springboks’ victory in the 2007 final.

The match at the 72,000-capacity Yokohama International Stadium is set to be the final match in charge for Erasmus, who took the Springbok coaching role in March 2018 after Allister Coetzee’s departure.

They were ranked sixth in the world at the time, but Erasmus has overseen a rise to second, losing only eight of his 25 Tests in charge.

Another victory on Saturday would give Siya Kolisi – the team’s first black Test captain – the trophy and his country another symbolic moment to follow predecessor Francois Pienaar and former president Nelson Mandela’s famous meeting on the podium after their 1995 win.

Kolisi grew up in Zwide township of Port Elizabeth, raised by his grandmother and sleeping on the floor, before his rugby talent earned him a scholarship to an exclusive private school.

“What Siya has achieved has been remarkable. For a young kid to rise above his circumstances and become Springbok captain, and lead the way he has, it’s been inspirational to all South Africans – from all walks of life,” said team-mate Tendai Mtawarira.

“Rugby is one of the things that, for a few minutes and sometimes a few hours, days and months, if we win people seem to forget about their disagreements,” added Erasmus.

“We are trying to win for South Africa, and not just for the supporters, but because our country needs a lot of things and we want to help fix that.”

