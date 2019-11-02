BolaNaLesa Boys Off to Cairo for AFCON

The Zambia under-23 Men’s Football National Team is set to leave for Egypt via Dubai aboard Emirates Airlines at 21:00 hours.

Coach Beston Chambeshi’s side comprising local players have completed the pre-departure formalities at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

Zambia will be part of the top eight teams at the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations that kicks-off on November 8 in Cairo.

The foreign based players will join the team directly in Cairo,

Zambia’s in Group B alongside South Africa, Nigeria and Ivory Coast.

The BolaNaLesa boys open their account on November 9 against South Africa before tackling Nigeria three days later and wind up with Ivory Coast on November 15.

Top three teams at the AFCON will qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

FINAL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Mangani Banda (Zanaco), Patrick Chooma (Kabwe Youth Academy), Bradley Mweene (Real Kings-RSA)

(DEFENDERS)

Moses Nyondo (Nkana), Prosper Chiluya (Kabwe Warriors), Kebson Kamanga (Zanaco), Shemmy Mayembe, Solomon Sakala (both Zesco United)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Field Kandela (Kabwe Warriors), Harrison Chisala, Oliver Lumbiya (Nkana), Enock Mwepu (Red Bull Salzburg-Austria), Emmanuel Banda (Ostende-Belgium), Edward Chilufya (Djurgardens-Sweden), Benson Chali (Forest Rangers), Ngosa Sunzu (Buildcon), Kings Kangwa (Arsenal Tula-Russia)

(STRIKERS)

Patson Daka (Red Bull Salzburg-Austria), Biston Banda (Buildcon), Lameck Banda (Arsenal Tula-Russia), Fashion Sakala (Ostende-Belgium)

(Source: FAZ Media)