Lubinda Faces Disciplinary Action over Handshake Snub

Justice Minister Given Lubinda has clashed with Lusaka Province Patriotic Front chairperson Paul Moonga after the latter reported the Kabwata Member of Parliament to the party for disciplinary action arising from a handshake snub.

Moonga was incensed by Lubinda snubbing his handshake in church during the memorial of President Michael Sata.

The provincial chairperson has written to the PF General Secretary General Davies Mwila asking him to invoke disciplinary action against Lubinda.

“With the above submission sir, I recommend for Hon. Lubinda through your good office to show cause why he should not be suspended from the party for insubordination before he disintegrates the party in Lusaka Province in general and Kabwata in particular,” Moonga said in his letter.

Lubinda is not new to clashes with the party grounds people as he recently was on the receiving end of a slap as he toured Kabwata Market.