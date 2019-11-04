Albino Murdered in Nyimba by Unknown People

Unknown people have stabbed to death an albino male adult identified as Gift Tembo aged 39 years of Abraham village in Nyimba District of Eastern province.

Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says the incident occurred on 31st October, 2019 at about 01:00 hours.

Katongo said that the deceased was attacked while he was sleeping outside his grass thatched house.

The deceased had his throat completely cut and was stabbed twice using a knife on the left side of his chest.

“The alleged suspects later carried the body and dumped it about 20 meters from the deceased’s house after they were pursued by members of the village who heard the deceased shouting for help,” she said.

She said investigations have been launched and one person whose names have been withheld has been picked in connection with the murder and is detained in police custody.