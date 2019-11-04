BolaNaLesa Boys Arrive in Egypt for AFCON

Under-23 coach Beston Chambeshi says he is happy that that team has arrived early in Cairo ahead of the Egypt 2019 Africa Cup of Nations that commences on Friday.

Speaking on arrival in Cairo on Sunday evening, the 2017 under-20 Africa Cup of Nations winning coach said arriving ahead of schedule would give his team enough time to acclimatize.

“The early arrival is good for the team especially for the foreign players if they can come early so that we can have ample time to see their level of fitness and combination in the team,” he said.

“It will also help to acclimatize with the weather which is good for the boys.”

Chambeshi expressed delight with the warm reception from the host nation and the Zambian Mission in Cairo.

“Thanks to the ambassador for coming here to receive the team, we thank the staff for the way they have received us. It shows that we have moral support in Cairo,” Chambeshi said.

Chambeshi’s BolaNaLesa boys are accommodated at Novotel Hotel. The squad in Egypt comprises 14 local players while foreign based start trickling in today (Monday).

Zambia opens its AFCON campaign on Saturday with clash with South Africa before facing Nigeria three days later with the final group match on November 15 against Ivory Coast.

Group A comprises hosts Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana and Mali.

Top three teams at the tournament will qualify to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Zambia was last at the Olympic Games in 1988 in Seoul.

FINAL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Mangani Banda (Zanaco), Patrick Chooma (Kabwe Youth Academy), Bradley Mweene (Real Kings-RSA) (DEFENDERS)

Moses Nyondo (Nkana), Prosper Chiluya (Kabwe Warriors), Kebson Kamanga (Zanaco), Shemmy Mayembe, Solomon Sakala (both Zesco United) (MIDFIELDERS)

Field Kandela (Kabwe Warriors), Harrison Chisala, Oliver Lumbiya (Nkana), Enock Mwepu (Red Bull Salzburg-Austria), Emmanuel Banda (Ostende-Belgium), Edward Chilufya (Djurgardens-Sweden), Benson Chali (Forest Rangers), Ngosa Sunzu (Buildcon), Kings Kangwa (Arsenal Tula-Russia) (STRIKERS)

Patson Daka (Red Bull Salzburg-Austria), Biston Banda (Buildcon), Lameck Banda (Arsenal Tula-Russia), Fashion Sakala (Ostende-Belgium)

(Source: FAZ Media)