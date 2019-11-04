Increased Mine Accidents Worry MSD

Fourteen people died in mining accidents this year, says the Mines Safety Department.

Mines Safety Department Director Mooya Lumamba says the fatality rate has increased in 2019 as indicated by statistics that cover the period January to August.

Lumamba disclosed that Konkola Copper Mine has recorded six deaths so far this year.

“Last year we had a total of 16 fatal mine accidents from January to December but this year has been a disaster because we have recorded about 14 fatal mine accidents and those were recorded between January and July/August. We haven’t performed well especially companies like KCM, they have had about six fatal accidents just KCM alone from January to date,” he said.

Lumamba has since attributed to lack of supervision as the catalyst for increased mine accidents.

“When you look at the accidents, when you analyse the causes you will find that it is poor supervision, contractors are left to work alone in most cases,” he said.