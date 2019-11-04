Mpongwe Man Arrested over Murder of Nephew for Rituals

A 47-year-old Mpongwe businessman has been arrested for allegedly killing his six-year old nephew for ritualistic purposes.

The suspect identified as Ovamas Mwiinga allegedly killed his nephew and removed some body parts before burying the body secretly.

Alert members of the public tipped the police of the suspected crime and led them to the grave where the body was found in a decomposed state.

Police have also arrested the boy’s 34 year old father identified as William Bulongo who received three heads of cattle as payment for releasing his son.

The suspect allegedly killed the boy to boost his transport business.

The alleged ritual killing is alleged to have happened last month and the body was only discovered this week, a month after he had gone missing.

Both Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga and Mpongwe District Commissioner Keith Maila have confirmed the sad development.

Katanga said the two have been arrested and charged for murder.

“For now we are still undertaking investigations and it will be difficult to give details because post-mortem has not been conducted on the body. Yes our officers found the body after being alerted by some members of the public,” Katanga said.

The two suspects are scheduled to appear in court soon.