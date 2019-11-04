Zesco Advises Customers To Stay Safe During Load Shedding

ZESCO Limited has advised customers countrywide to be cautious in the way they manage their electrical appliances and other tools such as braziers and candles during load shedding.

Zesco Limited Public Relations manager Mrs. Hazel Zulu noted that this is because a good number of electricity customers rely on candles, lanterns and braziers to provide light and heat during load shedding.

She adds that a major risk attached to these light and heat sources is that they have an open flame, which posed a fire risk if it is knocked over, or if something falls against it.

“This is a great source of concern as it may lead to loss of life or property which is detrimental to the economic development of the country,” Mrs Zulu said.

She explained that customers should completely switch off electrical appliances that are not in use, adding that these simple but effective acts will help to save life and property.

“We therefore advise the public not to leave candles or cookers unattended to and not to go to sleep with candles, lanterns or braziers still burning. Customers should also ensure adequate ventilation when using braziers to avoid suffocation,” said Mrs Zulu.