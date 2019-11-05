Court of Appeal Finds Stanchart Wanting In Employee Dismissal And GBV Matter

In July 2015, Standard Chartered Bank Zambia PLC Head of Legal and Compliance and company secretary walked out of the bank without notice, claiming she had been abused and mistreated by then Managing Director Andrew Okai.

Celine Nair was earlier poached from the Lusaka Stock Exchange (LuSE) where she was Legal Counsel to enhance the bank’s compliance.

She decided to take legal action for constructive dismissal and sued the bank in September 2015.

The bank then launched a scathing attack to ensure she fails to find employment elsewhere through negative references by the HR department.

They then made sure she gave up her Range Rover Sport and her house in Rhodespark.

What the listed company did was unheard of as it asked her to buy the car for K1.7m which she couldn’t afford, having left the job with nothing.

The vehicle was later bought by the head of collections Mwansa Kapeya for a fee too small to even report on.

Later, several attempts were made to sell the house to another employee but Ms Nair managed to sell it quickly for close to nothing as the sale price was paid to the bank to clear the mortgage so that the Title Deed could be released for the new owner.

Then the battles in Court began through her legal counsel Messrs Kalokoni and Co in the Industrial Relations

Court as it then was.

By 2018, Ms Nair had been testifying for three years on related and repeated questions from the bank’s lawyers.

One of the members of the Board of Directors later resigned and stood by Nair and testified on her behalf in court.

The bank asked for time to bring in some witnesses but they never showed up.

At the end of 2017, the matter was closed and in October 2018, the Industrial Relations division of the High Court rendered judgment in favour of Ms Nair, finding that she was indeed constructively dismissed.

She was awarded 36 months pay as damages.

What followed was a senseless appeal on nine grounds of fact not law and the court of appeal heard the matter in Kabwe in a October 2019 and rendered judgment in favour of Ms Nair by dismissing all nine grounds of appeal as lacking merit .

Ms Nair was told to send her computation of the amount due to her to the bank which was done on 30th October 2019.

And on Friday, 1st November, 2019, the bank wrote to her lawyers advising them that they would need to go back to court for assessment of the 36 months pay Nair was awarded.

On Monday, 4th November, 2019, Ms Nair’s lawyers were served around 10 hours with a set of incomplete court papers for an application for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court and an application for a stay of execution and that the matter was going to be heard at 14:00 hours.

Without being given a chance to file documents in response, her lawyer Mr Kalokoni, advised the court that despite this ambush, he was ready to address the court on issues of law.

The bank through its lawyer Nchima Nchito State Counsel, applied for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court using the same grounds advanced earlier in the court of appeal and for which the Court Of Appeal had clearly dealt with.

The court of appeal was clearly not moved by the applications which had no prospects of success and subsequently threw them out.

Mr Kalokoni had earlier addressed the court and stated that the application was misconceived and the applicant was trying to have a second bite at the cherry.

The court agreed.

Our investigations have revealed that the bank is now jittery and wishing they had adhered to advice rendered in 2015 by its counsel Lloyd Jones and Collins who told them that they would lose the case .

Through this conduct, the Bank is in breach of the LuSE minimum public float listing requirements for which it was fined but the company and its directors continue to be adamant.

We understand Mr Okai is enjoying his retirement somewhere in Ghana, having been laid off from their Singapore office under special projects!