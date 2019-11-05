Edward Joins U23 Squad in Egypt

The Zambia under-23 National Team camp has been boosted by the arrivals of Belgium based Emmanuel Banda and Edward Chilufya who plies his trade in Sweden for Djurgardens.

Banda and Chilufya joined camp on Monday evening and Tuesday morning respectively after being released by their clubs to join the Bola-Na-Lesa boys’ camp in Cairo Egypt.

The duo joined the team for the morning session at El Nasr Sports Club in Cairo.

Banda who plays for KV Oostende in Belgium and Chilufya become the first foreign based players to join the Zambian camp with Lameck Banda and Kings Kangwa who star for Arsenal Tula in Russia expected in the next 24 hours.

The arrival of the duo brings the number of players in camp to 16 with five more foreign based players expected to join during the FIFA window that opens on November 11.

Austria based duo of Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu and KV Oostende striker Fashion Sakala will be the last cogs in Chambeshi’s puzzle as they will join after featuring for their clubs in the weekend fixtures.

Sakala will miss the opening game due to suspension after being sent off in the Zambia’s 3-3 draw against Congo Brazzaville in the final qualifying game.

The Bola-Na-Lesa boys open their Africa Cup of Nations campaign on Saturday against South Africa at Al Salaam Stadium in Cairo.

Zambia is holed up at Novotel Hotel after having arrived on Sunday evening.

FINAL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Mangani Banda (Zanaco), Patrick Chooma (Kabwe Youth Academy), Bradley Mweene (Real Kings-RSA)

(DEFENDERS)

Moses Nyondo (Nkana), Prosper Chiluya (Kabwe Warriors), Kebson Kamanga (Zanaco), Shemmy Mayembe, Solomon Sakala (both Zesco United)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Field Kandela (Kabwe Warriors), Harrison Chisala, Oliver Lumbiya (Nkana), Enock Mwepu (Red Bull Salzburg-Austria), Emmanuel Banda (Ostende-Belgium), Edward Chilufya (Djurgardens-Sweden), Benson Chali (Forest Rangers), Ngosa Sunzu (Buildcon), Kings Kangwa (Arsenal Tula-Russia)

(STRIKERS)

Patson Daka (Red Bull Salzburg-Austria), Biston Banda (Buildcon), Lameck Banda (Arsenal Tula-Russia), Fashion Sakala (Ostende-Belgium)

(Source: FAZ Media)