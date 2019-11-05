The Hour Has Come for MMD Judgment

The Lusaka High Court will today deliver a ruling on whose claim to the MMD presidency is legitimate between Felix Mutati and Dr Nevers Mumba.

Two factions of the MMD have emerged between Mutati and Dr Mumba both claiming to be the legitimate head of the former ruling party.

Lusaka High Court Judge Sharon Newa will pass judgment on the matter that that was taken to court by Dr Mumba after an MMD convention that elected Mutati as party president.

Dr Mumba challenged the legality of the convention saying it was against the provisions of the MMD constitution.

The verdict may be a significant step in giving the former ruling party a lease of life.