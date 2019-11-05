Masebo Left In Cold At UPND

Sylvia Masebo, the former Chongwe member of parliament, is being sidelined heavily by the opposition UPND to a point where her position as chairperson for mobilisation has almost been rendered irrelevant.
Ms Masebo, a once forceful member of the MMD where she was known as the “ever green” minister, has pulled back and is rarely seen attending UPND events.
It has been unearthed that this is because the party’s top leadership has on many occasions ignored her political advice and not given her room to fully discharge her duties as chairperson for mobilisation.
“She’s actually on the edge, but she’s stuck about what move to make next and this is somehow the end of her political career,” a senior official in the UPND has revealed.
Ms Masebo played an instrumental role in Michael Sata’s PF prior to the 2011 elections but her zeal for active politics seems to have waned after joining the UPND.
“A once vibrant politician in Sylvia Masebo has been finished just like that in the UPND. This is the biggest problem we have in our party; we destroy good politicians who come to join us. Look at ba GBM! He was frustrated until he left,” another senior party member has revealed.
Personal View
YOU LIE, WHETHER YOU LIKE IT OR NOT OUR GOAL IS TO CHANGE GOVERNMENT
FuManchu
Some reporter here sharing only their opinion or is it assumptions why she is not in the party activities limelight without first posing a question as “Hon. Masebo we in the media have observed you seem to have taken a back seat in your party’s activities can you shed some light on your role, what is either happening or not happening to help us understand!” before sharing some conspiracy shrouded views on Ms. Masebo and her UPND!
Mlase
Ba UPND…don’t just react on anybody who exposes a lapse in yo party.This has been a trend for a while now.I know u a bubbling with confidence that 2021 is yo year of taking over governance of this country but my advise to u is to work with everyone including some opposition parties regardless of whether u think they ar of no impact.For sometime now I have heard most of yo top leadership saying that they don’t need to work with any party to win an election coz they think with or without an alliance,victory in 2021 is guaranteed.I don’t think that’s helping u at all.My advise to u is that u should NEVER write off PF at this stage based on their poor economic performance in the recent past but work towards having more people on board including those in the current Govt.Remember too that u have a very weak grassroot foundation policy the major reason u have been losing elections in the past.The position of Sylvia masebo can not be ignored.If u think that she is under performing,I wud suggest u find someone else who is going to mobilise the party structures at Ward levels nd below.This is wea voters ar but knowing how arrogant some staunch members ar in yo party,I may just receive insults.Is this how u intend to Govt this country?Insulting anyone who tells u yo weaknesses?