Mwenye Urges Better Communication on Energy Crisis

Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye has weighed in on the energy crisis that has plunged most parts of the country in routine darkness.

In a statement, Mwenye said the most unfortunate thing was that there no indication of a roadmap to halt the incessant load shedding.

“The fact that we have long periods of ‘power cuts’ is very sad but the real crisis is that we don’t seem to have a clear strategy to resolve the problem or if we have one, then we are failing or refusing to communicate that strategy clearly,” he said.

“When in a situation like this, we need to hear the strategy. We need to get a sense that the situation is temporary and we need assurance that those we trust to resolve these issues, know what they are doing. We need hope – hopelessness is extremely dangerous!”